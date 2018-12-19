Seal Alert: Myrtle Beach gets special visitor ahead of Christmas

Like so many others in Myrtle Beach for the holidays, a seal came down from up north for South Carolina’s warmer water.
On Tuesday, a seal washed ashore near 30th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, surprising many who saw the creature not normally associated with the Grand Strand.
The harbor seal is the most commonly in the Atlantic Ocean. They typically stick to colder waters in the northeast down through Virginia, but they can make it this far down from time to time. They move further south during the late fall to early winter, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s website.
The harbor seal can occasionally be found in the Carolinas. And seals can safely get onto the shore and not get stuck. In fact, they typically prefer to mate on sandy or rocky areas, especially when they’re south of Cape Cod.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments