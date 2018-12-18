‘How long can we keep our sanity?’ Some SC prisons locked down 8 months after riot

Since the deadly April riot at Lee Correctional Institution, some inmates across South Carolina have spent the last eight months locked in cells for 24 hours a day for a crime most of them did not commit.
The S.C. Department of Corrections says it offers some services to the inmates in nine different locked-down institutions, but inmates who reached out to The State say they have been denied showers for weeks at a time, have been denied regular educational programming and haven’t seen the sun in the 247 days since the riot.
“I have not been outside or seen the sun in six months. Hundreds of inmates are being punished for nothing,” an inmate wrote to The State in October. Two months later, he is still waiting out the days in a cell, he said in a follow-up letter.
The inmate requested to remain anonymous due to fears for his safety.
As of Dec. 17, dorms in nine of the 21 institutions run by SCDC were on lockdown, an increase from the initial eight that were placed under the security protocol after seven inmates were killed at Lee Correctional, SCDC spokesman Dexter Lee said.
The institutions affected by the lockdown include Broad River Correctional, Lee Correctional, Lieber Correctional, Evans Correctional, Kershaw Correctional, McCormick Correctional, Ridgeland Correctional, Turbeville Correctional and Trenton Correctional.
The lockdowns were “implemented as a safety and security measure,” he said. It is unclear when the security protocols will be lifted.
All institutions affected by the lockdown are medium- or maximum-security prisons.
Three inmates who wrote The State said guards claimed the lockdown was due to chronic understaffing, which has been an issue acknowledged by the department, according to documents produced by SCDC. In a report released in June 2018, the department said it did not have enough staff to reach “safe-levels” and it was struggling with “tremendous turnover.”
When asked about the lockdowns in September, Lee said, “Lockdowns are a means of securing the prisons and not a form of punishment.”
SCDC says it offers mail, visitation, telephone calls, showers, food service, programming and medical care to inmates during the lockdown.
Twenty-three people with close ties to South Carolina’s prisons — including inmates and their advocates or family members — said prisoners have been denied access to showers for weeks at a time during the lockdown. Some inmates said they had been allowed to shower once a week. Others were made to wait two weeks or more, they said.
“In society, normal people clean themselves daily, not bi-weekly,” an inmate said in a letter to The State.
Inmates said they were told to clean themselves off in the sink provided in their cells, which have also not been cleaned for long periods of time, according to seven people with close ties to the prison system.
Those seven said SCDC has not provided inmates with cleaning supplies to disinfect the areas they’ve spent nearly 24 hours a day in for several months.
“Seven months living in filth,” an inmate said to The State in November. “Straight inhumane and no one on the street will give us no help.”
Though classes or vocational training could provide a reprieve, 15 inmates say they and others have not had access to programming during the lockdown.
In addition to being denied recreational opportunities, 17 people close to the prison system said inmates haven’t seen the sun in months. SCDC officials painted over exterior windows in cells or installed a metal plate, according to internal documents.
In a report published in 2018, SCDC said the facilities department was covering windows to “deter inmates from being able to see outside activity (such as contraband thrown on the yard) from their cells.”
“How long can we keep our sanity?” one inmate asked.
