SC guards stabbed by inmate in maximum security prison, Department of Corrections says

Two South Carolina prison guards were injured after an attack from an inmate, a spokesman for the S.C. Department of Corrections said.
At about 10:15 a.m. Monday, the correctional officers were stabbed by an inmate at McCormick Correctional Institution, a prison that houses some of the state’s most dangerous inmates, spokesman Dexter Lee said.
McCormck Correctional is located in McCormick, according to SCDC’s website.
The officers, who were not identified, were treated for their injuries at a nearby medical facility, Lee said. They were later released.
The inmate in question was also not identified.
SCDC’s Police Services are investigating the incident. Officials believe it was an isolated attack.
