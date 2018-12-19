After long, secretive search, DHEC board names one of its own as new agency director

A long, secretive search for a new head of South Carolina’s largest state regulatory agency finally may be over.
After 17 months without a permanent director, S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control board members Wednesday selected fellow board member Richard “Rick” Toomey to lead the agency. They set his salary at $178,126 a year.
The appointment must be approved by Republican S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and confirmed by the state Senate.
“He can be a leader of leaders and (that) was evident in the interview process,” said DHEC board member Jim Creel, who made the motion to name Toomey as DHEC director.
Board members reopened the search for Catherine Heigel’s successor after interviewing several candidates earlier this fall.
The board hired a Greenville search firm, Find Great People, and spent 13 months searching for someone to run the sprawling state agency. The company was to be paid 20 percent of the new director’s salary for the first year, in exchange for its help.
The department received 108 applications for the post, expected to pay from $168,000 to $213,000 a year.
The new DHEC director faces the task of moving the agency forward after 18 months without a permanent chief.
Since Heigel’s departure in July 2017, the agency has been run by an interim director, veteran regulator David Wilson. Now, the agency must decide whether to aggressively push for tighter regulation of shaky dams, more public health nurses and an array of other issues that critics say need resolution.
DHEC has more than 3,000 employees and is one of South Carolina’s largest state agencies. Its missions are diverse as it is both the state’s health department and environmental protection agency.
The department, among other things, oversees hospital expansions, provides public health services, issues birth certificates, considers environmental permits, studies water and air quality, and regulates garbage dumps.
Under Heigel, DHEC took a more aggressive tone than it had under past agency directors, seeking millions of extra dollars for programs that she said had been underfunded for too long.
DHEC’s choice for its next director follows a lengthy search process that started under a board appointed by then-Gov. Nikki Haley and replaced by Gov. Henry McMaster, when he took over for Haley.
The search under board chairman Mark Elam, McMaster’s pick to head the panel, was secretive.
The agency never gave a list of finalists for the job before picking the next director, as it did when hiring Catherine Templeton, who was DHEC director before Heigel. The agency even blacked out a log sheet of visitors to the department so The State could not see who interviewed for the job last September. Throughout the search, Elam never spoke directly to the media, issuing only statements through DHEC’s press office.
