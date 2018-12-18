Man charged in I-20 bridge shooting in Lexington gets 20 years in prison

The first of two men charged in a 2016 shooting that targeted passing vehicles from an Interstate 20 bridge was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison.
One motorist — the driver of a car struck by a bullet — suffered a severe gunshot wound.
Circuit Court Judge Eugene Griffith sentenced Brandon Coleman, 24, of the Batesburg Leesville area to 20 years after he pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature under a type an “Alford” plea.
Under that plea, Coleman denied shooting at passing cars but acknowledged if the case went to trial, a jury likely would find him guilty.
Prosecutor Rhonda Patterson told the judge that another defendant in the case, Kyle Pratt, insisted Coleman has been the gunman, while Coleman insisted Pratt did the deed.
“Kyle and Brandon are both pointing the finger as to who the shooter was,” Patterson said.
A trial date for Pratt, who is about 19, has not yet been set.
Patterson, of the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s office, told the judge that Coleman and Pratt were at Quattlebaum Road bridge over I-20 — which has no on or off ramps, and is in a wooded area — after midnight on March 30, 2016, when at least 13 shots from a 9 millimeter pistol were fired downwards at eastbound vehicles.
Bullets struck a car with five occupants and two tractor-trailers, Patterson said.
Neither of the truck drivers was hurt. But the driver of the car — holding a family that had been visiting a relative in an Augusta hospital and was returning to Darlington County — was hit in the upper thigh area.
“Fortunately, she was able to maintain control of the car, “ said Patterson.
Members of the family told Judge Griffith that the woman still suffers greatly from the wound and, often, is in so much pain that she has had suicidal thoughts. The woman also has large medical bills that she probably never will be able to pay, a relative told the judge.
Public defender Jael Gilreath tried to paint Coleman in a more sympathetic light, telling the judge the defendant has two young children, the promise of a good job and is “one of the nicest clients I ever had.”
But prosecutor Patterson said Coleman provided the gun to Pratt, has an extensive criminal record and, on the night of the shooting, was out after being with people who were taking illegal drugs.
