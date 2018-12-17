USC’s Harris Pastides to chair nonpartisan, public health think tank

University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides has been named the chair of the board of directors to a South Carolina medical think tank, according to a press release.

South Carolina Institute of Medicine & Public Health is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that produces reports and collects data for lawmakers and other officials.

“South Carolina continues to face persistent and emerging health challenges while the health care and public health systems are adapting to new technologies and payment models,” Pastides said in a press release. The institute “is uniquely situated to share nonpartisan, evidence-based policy solutions, and I look forward to advancing these matters of importance for all South Carolinians.”

Pastides, who announced his plans to retire as USC’s president in July 2019, served as president of the university since 2008. Before becoming USC president, Pastides was an epidemiologist, a type of medical researcher who studies causes and patterns of diseases, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Pastides’ term will run from 2019 to 2021, the press release said.

Pastides will be joined on the board by another Midlands figure, Lou Kennedy. Kennedy is the owner of West Columbia-based Nephron Pharmaceuticals.