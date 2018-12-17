Lancaster killer who faced possible life in prison pleads guilty, gets 30 years

For three years, Michael Brent Gay wanted a trial on a murder charge in the 2015 shooting death of a Lancaster man.

The trial started and Gay admitted he was the killer to avoid a possible sentence of life in prison, according to court records.

Gay, 35, pleaded guilty late last week in criminal court in Lancaster to voluntary manslaughter, records show. Prosecutors had already started a trial seeking a murder conviction against Gay in the death of Joshua Flint McManus.

McManus, 40, was killed in December 2015, after an argument between the two men who were acquaintances, police and prosecutors said.

A murder conviction carries from 30 years in prison to life without parole.

The trial went through two days of prosecution witnesses. Gay agreed to plead guilty before the case went to the jury, court records show.

Gay was sentenced to 30 years in prison, the maximum in South Carolina for a voluntary manslaughter conviction.

In December 2015, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Lancaster Police Department received reports of shots fired at Gay’s home on the 1200 block of Branch Street around 11:45 p.m. the night McManus was killed.

Officers surrounded the house and ordered Gay out of the home. He was taken into custody and later charged with murder.

Gay received credit for 315 days in jail he spent from the time he was arrested after the killing until he was released on bond in late 2016.