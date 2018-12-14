Rock Hill construction worker, 64, dies after fall at Chester school, coroner says

A construction worker from Rock Hill who fell after an electric shock in Chester County at a building site has died, officials said.

Donald Totherow, 64, died Wednesday at a Charlotte hospital, according to officials with the Chester County Coroner’s Office.

Totherow fell Monday after he received an electric shock while working at Lewisville Middle School, coroner officials said. The school is in Richburg, near Interstate 77.

Totherow was doing demolition work at the time if the incident, officials said.

The South Carolina office of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death along with coroner officials.

OSHA is investigating two construction worker injuries at Lancaster schools that happened in November and October but has not released findings from those incidents.