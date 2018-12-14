SC Democrats think Medicaid expansion is being blocked. So they want voters to decide

Ever since the federal government allowed states to expand their Medicaid programs eight years ago, S.C. Democrats have clamored for South Carolina to add more residents to the state program’s rolls.

Republicans, who have kept a lock on the State House and the Governor’s Mansion since the 2010 law came into effect, have consistently resisted efforts at expansion. They argue adding more S.C. residents to the health care program for low-income residents would be too expensive, even with federal subsidies.

So now Democrats are pushing for voters to decide the issue in a statewide referendum.

If a bill introduced in the S.C. Senate this week becomes law, voters will have a chance to decide if the state accepts Medicaid expansion at the 2020 election.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

“We continue to have tens of thousands uninsured,” said Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, one of nine Senate Democrats backing the measure. “It continues to be a problem in rural areas. Hospitals have people show up in the emergency room who could easily be covered by Medicaid.”

Voters would have to decide if Medicaid should be expanded to cover individuals sixty-five years of age or younger whose income is at or below 138 percent of the federal poverty level, in line with the standards spelled out in the Affordable Care Act or “Obamacare.”

Hutto points out that on Election Day this year, voters approved Medicaid expansion in Idaho, Nebraska and Utah.

The GOP-controlled Legislature would have to approve the proposal before it makes it onto voters’ ballots. Even if voters did approve a change, Gov. Henry McMaster would have to act to accept federal funding for the expansion.

“I’d be surprised if we were not going to adhere to the will of the people,” Hutto said.

McMaster has said expanding Medicaid would cost S.C. taxpayers $1 billion, arguing there are better alternatives. Those include promoting the use of telemedicine and loosening the restrictions on nurse practitioners so they can do more to improve the health of rural South Carolinians.

“Yes, health care is a problem,” McMaster said during a June 20 televised GOP primary runoff debate. “We don’t need the centralization that came from Obamacare. We have to get the free enterprise involved in it. We will be better off.”

State officials estimated that expanding Medicaid would have cost the state between $1.1 billion and $2.3 billion during the first six years of the program — or from $183 million to $383 million a year.