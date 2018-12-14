SC power bills to drop up to $22 a month under PSC approval of Dominion-SCANA merger

Don’t count on a $1,000 check, but South Carolina electric customers power bills will likely drop going forward.

Almost 17 months and billions later, South Carolina electric customers enraged by bloated power bills from a failed nuclear project finally could see permanent relief.





But, they will still likely pay $2.26 billion more over the next 20 years for two abandoned reactors.

The S.C. Public Service Commission on Friday granted initial approval to cut SCE&G’s power bills by up to $22 a month for the average residential customer as part of a deal by Virginia-based Dominion Energy to buy out SCE&G’s parent company, SCANA.

Those customers already have paid more than $2 billion -- about $27 a month on average -- in higher power bills for the nuclear project in Fairfield County. Since 2009, SCE&G customers have had their electric rates raised by 18 percent for the failed project.

A $22-a-month permanent rate cut would be slightly larger than the 15-percent temporary cut passed by the General Assembly this summer. However, about 3.7 percentage points of that comes from savings already owed to customer from federal tax cuts.

State utility watchdog, the S.C. Office of Regulatory Staff, and customer-focused groups have pushed for deeper rate cuts, accusing the utility of withholding important information from the PSC in order to keep the project alive.

The would set the average residential power bill for a customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours at about $125 a month, slightly less than customers are currently paying under the Legislature’s temporary rate cut, and down from about $147 a month before that.

The PSC also required Dominion not charge SCE&G’s customers for the $180 million purchase of a natural gas plant in Gaston and keep SCE&G’s headquarters and day-to-day operations in Cayce, among other conditions.

Adopting Dominion’s proposed rate cuts is the best way to provide long-term rate relief and certainty to customers, commisisoners said.

Dominion has threatened to withdraw its offer for SCANA if the PSC adopts deeper rate cuts. The Cayce-based utility has also threatened — to much skepticism — it could file for bankruptcy.

Dominion initially offfered customers a $10-a-month rate cut and nuclear refunds worth $1,000 per customer. Commissioners, however, said the better financial option for customers is to instead focus on lowering future rates

“Customers would have been paying back whatever they got in a short period” through higher rates, commissioner Elliott Elam said.