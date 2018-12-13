Alleged Trump mistress Stormy Daniels to finally perform at West Columbia club tonight

One day after President Donald Trump’s former attorney was sentenced to prison for, among other things, making payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about her alleged affair with the president, Daniels will perform at a West Columbia strip club.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, will perform two shows Thursday night at Platinum West in West Columbia, according to a flier on the club’s Facebook page.
A performance by Daniels at the club in July — which would have coincided with a Trump rally at nearby Airport High School — was canceled and had not been rescheduled.
This is not Daniels’ first time in the Palmetto State. She performed at a North Myrtle Beach club in March and a Greenville club in January, and just last month performed at a Greenville club on Election Day.
The two shows will go on at 9 p.m. and midnight, according to the flier. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
The club is again offering the promotion of half-off admission to attendees who dress like Trump and free admission to those who dress like Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee Trump defeated in 2016 to win the White House.
Daniels’ performance comes one day after Michael Cohen, the president’s former attorney, was sentenced to three years in federal prison for crimes that included violating campaign finance laws by making hush payments to Daniels and a Playboy playmate, who claimed they had had sex with the then-presidential candidate, according to the Associated Press.
