This is your last chance to sign up for Obamacare for next year

Saturday is the last day to sign up for a 2019 health-insurance plan under the Affordable Care Act, and South Carolina is trailing last year’s level of sign-ups.
Sign-ups are lagging 10 percent behind those at the same time last year, according to the non-profit Palmetto Project.
The group estimates 146,000 South Carolinians are eligible for insurance plans that would carry no premiums next year. But only 105,000 had signed up on the ACA, or “Obamacare,” marketplace as of last week.
In previous years, the sign-up period has run through January. But the Trump administration has scaled back the sign-up period as it has tried to repeal the 2010 law creating the health care exchange.
Consumers can find out their eligibility for tax subsidies and low- or no-premium insurance plans by going to the website SignUpSC.com before midnight Saturday.
