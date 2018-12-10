Woman fined $1,000 after video caught her assaulting black teen at SC community pool

She was dubbed “Pool Patrol Paula” after a video showed her assaulting a black teenager at a community swimming pool and telling him to get out, according to the Washington Post.

On Monday, the South Carolina woman pleaded guilty to a third-degree assault and battery charge, WCIV reported.

The punishment Stephanie Sebby-Strempel received was a $1,000 fine, per WCBD.

In June, the Summerville resident told a 15-year-old and his friends “they did not belong and they had to leave” the Reminisce subdivision pool, McClatchy previously reported. Police said Sebby-Strempel called the teens “punks” and used racial slurs.





The teen had been invited to the pool by a family friend who lives in the community, according to WCSC.

As they were leaving, one of the teens took a video with his cellphone, which showed Sebby-Strempel yelling at them to “get out,” and hitting the teen multiple times.

According to the incident report, “Sebby-Strempel is clearly the aggressor in the assault even going as far as to continue to assault the victim as he was walking away from her,” McClatchy reported.

The video has been viewed millions of times, and Twitter users started calling Sebby-Strempel “Pool Patrol Paula,” for her actions, which were similar to those of other women “who have confronted black people who have done nothing wrong,” the Washington Post reported.

Sebby-Strempel physically resisted when Dorchester County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to arrest her on June 25, according to McClatchy. She “pushed one detective into a wall, causing knee injuries, and then bit another detective’s arm, breaking into the skin,” and was charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest.

Her attorney said the “other charges were dismissed,” WCBD reported.