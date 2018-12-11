No death penalty after killer of Rock Hill teen at Fort Mill Peach Stand pleads guilty

The man who killed a Rock Hill teen clerk at a South Carolina store in January has avoided a possible death sentence after he pleaded guilty to murder.

Christopher Benjamin Mendez, 29, pleaded guilty Tuesday in York County court to shooting Karson Whitsell, 19, at The Peach Stand in Fort Mill. He also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Mendez and Whitesell were strangers, police and prosecutors said. Mendez walked into the store and shot Whitesell several times.

Mendez was arrested at the scene by Fort Mill Police Department officers, moments after people in the store called 911. The gun was next to him, police said.

Whitesell was a South Pointe High School graduate and a church missionary. Her mother is expected to speak in court.

Mendez faces 30 years to life in prison with the guilty plea.

York County Circuit Court Judge Bill McKinnon will render a sentence after the hearing in York at the Moss Justice Center.





By pleading guilty, Mendez avoids a potential death penalty trial.

In a guilty plea, the most severe sentence Mendez could receive is life in prison without parole. Under South Carolina law, only a jury can sentence someone to death after that person is found guilty during a trial.

Mendez was found mentally competent to enter the plea after testing. He had previous mental health problems, court documents show.

Mendez has been in jail since the Jan. 23 shooting. He was charged with assaulting a jail guard in September when he told a guard “I will kill you!” police said.

Prosecutors are expected to explain in court why Mendez was at the store and where he bought the gun used in the killing.





