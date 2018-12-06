Mom posted photos of baby with cord around its neck, now can’t see her kids, SC cops say

A South Carolina mother has been ordered to have no contact with any of her three children, according to police.

The judge’s order came after Sharika Renee Caldwell texted pictures where she was threatening the life of her infant child, the Spartanburg Police Department reported.

The 36-year-old Spartanburg woman took a picture of the infant “with a cord wrapped around her neck” and texted it with a message that read “U saw the pics so if he doesn’t come and get her then she’s gone,” according to an incident report.

In a second picture that was shared in a text, Caldwell was pointing a knife at the infant and that message said “Dont worry about it. I’ll just finish choking her. He not gonna come so its all good.”

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The man Caldwell was referring to was the child’s father, Maj. Art D. Littlejohn said in an interview with The State Thursday. Littlejohn said Caldwell sent the text messages to a family member or friend, without specifically revealing that person’s identity.

The Department of Social Services was contacted and given copies of the texts, police reported. Both DSS and police officers interviewed Caldwell Tuesday before she was arrested.

Caldwell was taken to Spartanburg County Detention Center, where she was charged with child neglect, according to jail records. Littlejohn said she was released on $5,000 bond and ordered to have no contact with minors.

Two of her children were placed with their father, while the third child was placed with an aunt, according to the incident report.