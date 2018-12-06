Nikki Haley says it would be ‘therapeutic’ to write a book on UN experience

On her way out of public service, Nikki Haley may be working on a new book about her experience serving the Trump administration at the United Nations.

Haley told the conservative magazine the Weekly Standard on Tuesday that she was considering writing another book, saying it would be “therapeutic.”

“I’ve always found writing a book to be therapeutic. My first book was unbelievably therapeutic,” Haley told the magazine.

When she was still governor of South Carolina, Haley published an autobiography, “Can’t Is Not An Option,” in 2012. That book focused on her life growing up in rural Bamberg as the daughter of Indian immigrants, up to her successful run for governor in 2010.

SIGN UP

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

A new book would certainly update readers on her life since leaving the S.C. Governor’s Mansion in 2017 to become the U.S. ambassador to the UN, and her relationship with President Donald Trump. It could also serve to set Haley up for an expected future run for president.

SHARE COPY LINK Former South Carolina Gov. and current United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley was named the 2018 Citizen of the Carolinas on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 in Charlotte, NC. Haley expressed her love for the two Carolinas during her acceptance speech.

“I think, I would probably want to do another one just to kind of talk more about what I’ve seen, what I’ve lived, or what I’ve learned,” Haley said.

Haley will likely stay active in national affairs even after her time at the UN ends on Dec. 31. She’s said she plans to stay in New York while her son finishes high school, and the family has sold their Lexington County home, public records show.

While Haley hasn’t talked extensively about what she plans to do next, she says she will she won’t be going away any time soon.

“I think that I will always have a voice when it comes to defending America and when it comes to fighting for our values or fighting for human rights,” she said. “I would love to look at getting involved in a think tank.”