Slip-and-fall in handicap area before Clemson football game led to surgeries, lawsuit

A woman who slipped and fell in a handicap parking lot before a Clemson football game last year has filed a lawsuit against the university and the city, alleging that negligence in maintaining the parking area led to her fall and resulting injuries
Pickens County resident Anne Morlino filed the lawsuit Monday in Pickens County Circuit Court. The incident happened Sept. 23, 2017, in a handicap parking lot “in and around” the university president’s home, according to the complaint. That was the day of the Tigers’ matchup against Boston College.
Morlino wrote in the complaint that she was walking through the handicap parking area toward a designated area with a sign and a bus waiting to take people from the parking area to Memorial Stadium “when suddenly and without warning she slipped, tripped, and fell as a result of pine straw and other debris in and around the boarding area” for the bus.
The fall caused injuries including fractures to Morlino’s left wrist and hip, which required surgeries, and pain to her upper and lower extremities, the lawsuit states.
Among other things, the lawsuit alleges that the university was negligent by:
- Failing to take “reasonable action to remedy or correct” the pine straw and other debris in the boarding area of the bus for handicapped fans
- Failing to warn Morlino and others of the slip hazard created by the debris on the ground in the boarding area
- Failing to properly inspect the premises to make sure unsafe conditions did not exist
- Failing to maintain the walkways, common areas, parking lot and designated handicap pickup area
In addition to the surgeries, the fall and injuries caused past and present physical pain, along with permanent impairment of 9 percent of Morlino’s left upper extremity, 8 percent permanent impairment to her left hip and permanent scarring and disfigurement to parts of her body, the suit alleges.
The suit asks for actual and punitive damages but doesn’t specify an amount.
A university spokesman declined to comment when reached Wednesday.
Morlino is represented by Anderson attorney Floyd S. Mills III.
Comments