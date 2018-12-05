Long-time Devine Street restaurant abruptly closes

The Ruby Tuesday restaurant on 4600 Devine St. was abruptly shuttered on Monday after about two decades in business.

A manager approached by The State declined comment, except to say it was a corporate decision. Efforts to reach a corporate spokesperson were unsuccessful.

A sign on the front door directed diners to the Ruby Tuesday at 7490 Garners Ferry Road, or 2504 Augusta Road in West Columbia. They, along with Ruby Tuesday restaurants at 120 Columbiana Circle in Harbison, 511 Bush River Road near Dutch Square, and 5464 Sunset Blvd. in Lexington, remain open.

It is the second landmark restaurant to leave the Cross Hill area, as the neighborhood around Devine Street and Jackson Boulevard is known.

Julia’s German Stammitisch, a longtime staple restaurant on Jackson Boulevard, is moving to northeast Columbia. The space at 4341 Jackson Blvd. will be filled by Moctezumas Taqueria, presently located at 506 Beltline Blvd. near Midlands Tech.

The Ruby Tuesday closure continues a trend of downsizing for the fast casual restaurant chain.



