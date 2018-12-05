State Rep. Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, speaks to another member of the House of Representatives during a session at the South Carolina State House Tuesday Dec. 4, 2018, in Columbia, SC.
State Rep. Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, speaks to another member of the House of Representatives during a session at the South Carolina State House Tuesday Dec. 4, 2018, in Columbia, SC. Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@thestate.com
Powerful SC budget chairman losing his post, sources say

By Maayan Schechter

mschechter@thestate.com

December 05, 2018 07:38 AM

COLUMBIA, SC

A month before lawmakers return to Columbia, Ways and Means Committee Chairman Brian White is losing his powerful post.

In a major State House shakeup, S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, will reassign the Anderson Republican, according to two sources with knowledge on the matter.

Lucas will reportedly tap state Rep. Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, to take White’s place on the Ways and Means Committee, which gets the first crack at the state’s budget every year.

The S.C. House will meet at 10 a.m. today.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

