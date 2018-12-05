Powerful SC budget chairman losing his post, sources say

A month before lawmakers return to Columbia, Ways and Means Committee Chairman Brian White is losing his powerful post.
In a major State House shakeup, S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, will reassign the Anderson Republican, according to two sources with knowledge on the matter.
Lucas will reportedly tap state Rep. Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, to take White’s place on the Ways and Means Committee, which gets the first crack at the state’s budget every year.
The S.C. House will meet at 10 a.m. today.
▪ This story is developing. Check back for updates.
