Our friends from up north offer us Southerners a little advice on how to stay safe and warm in winter weather

With a weekend cold front promising to bring the coldest weather of the winter so far — with there even being an oh-so-slight chance of frozen precipitation — we went out to Hilton Head Island's Coligny Beach Park on Jan. 6, 2017, and asked some v
By
Up Next
With a weekend cold front promising to bring the coldest weather of the winter so far — with there even being an oh-so-slight chance of frozen precipitation — we went out to Hilton Head Island's Coligny Beach Park on Jan. 6, 2017, and asked some v
By

South Carolina

Social media predicts bad wintry weather for Charlotte area. NWS: Don’t fall for it

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

December 01, 2018 07:04 PM

The National Weather Service took the unusual step Saturday morning of urging the Charlotte area not to fall for predictions on social media of upcoming bad wintry weather.

“We’re starting to see some social media traffic about the potential for wintry weather...over a WEEK away (we’re talking December 9-11ish!) ” the NWS office in Greer, S.C., tweeted.

“Never hurts to be prepared, but please remember to use trusted sources for your weather information (we only forecast out to 7 days).”

Katrina Whitaker of Cary, lost control of her car on an icy patch of Morrisville Parkway early Friday morning, January 19, 2018 in Morrisville, NC. Her story has a happy ending and she has strong advice for drivers.

By



The Weather Service tweet included a list of “questions to ask” and “things to do” under the headline: “Have you seen a scary winter weather forecast?”

The subhed in the tweet said: “Did it sound something like this? ’Blah blah snow blah blah ice blah blah blah bread and milk blah blah.”

Coldweather_1.JPG
Robert Lahser Charlotte Observer file photo


The NWS advised that when you see a forecast on social media, ask:

“What were the other words in that forecast?”

”Who is this forecast coming from?Is it a trusted source?”

”What day is this forcast for? When was it made? Keep in mind it can and will change!”

While batting away false rumors, you still need to prepare for the specter of bad winter weather, the NWS advised:

“Make a winter preparedness kit, (flashlights, radio, non-perishable food, blankets) for your home and vehicles,” the tweet recommended.

IMG_coldstandaloneA_2_1_BM77T05V_L196477078.JPG
Social media rumors of upcoming bad winter weather in the Charlotte area are false, the National Weather Service in Greer, South Carolina, tweeted Saturday morning. But it’s still good to be prepared, the NWS advised.
Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

”Stay aware of the forecast. Check it at least daily for changes!”

”Weather.gov/gsp/winter is a great source of forecast information.”

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067; @jmarusak

  Comments  