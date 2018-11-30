Gov. McMaster taps former senator to chair embattled SC college agency. Here’s who

Former state Sen. Wes Hayes was chosen Friday to chair South Carolina’s college oversight agency, a month after its former chairman resigned under legislative pressure over pay raise concerns.

The announcement was made Friday by Gov. Henry McMaster’s office.

Hayes, 65, will serve as interim chair until the S.C. Senate confirms his appointment in January when lawmakers return to Columbia.

“Wes Hayes has served the state of South Carolina admirably for years, and, ... he is the perfect person to lead the Commission on Higher Education as the agency continues its bold advocacy on behalf of South Carolina students,” McMaster said in a statement.

Hayes served 32 years in the S.C. General Assembly — seven in the House, then 25 representing Senate District 15 in York County from 1991 to 2016, where he sat on the Senate’s Finance and Education committees.

He is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the University of South Carolina’s School of Law.

Hayes told The State on Friday he was surprised to learn on Wednesday of McMaster’s selection.

But, he said, his involvement on education issues in the State House puts him in a perfect position to fix a state agency that has long clashed with legislators over spending for state colleges and universities.

“I appreciate the opportunity to get a chance to contribute again,” Hayes said. “We’ve got a great system, and, hopefully, we can make it better.”

State Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler, D-Lexington, said Hayes is an “outstanding choice” for CHE’s next chairman.

“I have served with him for a number of years, and he is extremely qualified,” Setzler said. “He listens to people. He’s low-key.”

Hayes said his first mission on the job will be to find the agency’s next executive director.

Former interim director Jeff Schilz resigned from his post Tuesday but will stay on board for the next two weeks to help with transition.

Schilz — like former chair Tim Hofferth — stepped down amid scrutiny from legislators over his unauthorized $91,500 pay raise.

State House drama over the raise has come at a time when CHE has ramped up its efforts to hold S.C. colleges and universities responsible for rising tuition costs. A lack of state funding has played a role in rising costs, colleges say, giving them few options to cover operation needs.

“I would like to come up with a plan that we could find consensus to deal with the tuition issue,” Hayes said.