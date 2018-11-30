California billionaire campaigning to impeach Trump is coming back to SC

The California billionaire who last appeared in the Palmetto State as part of a campaign to impeach Donald Trump is coming back to South Carolina on Tuesday.
Tom Steyer, a liberal activist and San Francisco hedge fund manager who founded the “Need to Impeach” campaign advocating for Trump’s removal from office, will appear at a Charleston town hall.
The first of a planned series of town halls around the country, Steyer said in a press release this event will focus on the “right to an equal vote in a fair democracy.”
The Charleston event will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road.
It’s not Steyer’s first stop in South Carolina. He hosted a town hall in Columbia back in May as part of his impeachment campaign.
But now Steyer is stepping up his activism as attention turns to the 2020 presidential race, and other potential Democratic candidates have made stops in the early primary state.
While Steyer hasn’t committed himself to a 2020 campaign yet, he comes armed with a 6 million-plus person email list from his impeachment drive and a planned six-figure ad buy across platforms like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, Politico reports, as well as full-page ads in USA Today and Gannett newspapers.
Steyer is the founder of NextGen America, a liberal advocacy group, and the main source of cash for a super PAC called the NextGen Climate Action Committee, which spent more than $90 million in the 2016 election cycle, the Associated Press reports.
Tuesday’s event in Charleston is the first of five to focus on what Steyer calls the “five rights.” Future meetings will highlight the right to clean air and clean water; the right to learn, from pre-K through college and advanced skills training; the right to earn a living wage; and the right to health.
