Former York chamber of commerce head arrested for breach of trust, fraud, cops say

The former head of the chamber of commerce in York was arrested Thursday on charges that she stole money from the organization, according to police and jail records.

Mary Catherine Ward, 50, is the former executive director of the Greater York Chamber of Commerce. Ward was arrested by South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division agents Thursday on charges of breach of trust with fraudulent intent of between $2,000 and $10,000, and financial card fraud of less than $500, York County jail records show.

SLED spokesperson Thom Berry confirmed Ward was taken into custody by SLED agents Thursday.

Willy Thompson, 16th Circuit deputy solicitor, also confirmed charges had been filed and an arrest made against Ward, but declined to comment on the specifics of the case.

Ward, who now lives in Hilton Head according to York County jail records, remained in custody late Thursday under a $5,000 bond.

The breach of trust charge is a felony and carries a maximum sentence of five years for a conviction under South Carolina law. The credit card fraud charge is a misdemeanor.

Ward left the chamber earlier this year. The chamber announced a change in leadership after 13 with a new executive director, Melissa Noebes, starting in October.

The chamber of commerce is a business advocacy organization that represents more than 300 businesses in western York County, including the city of York and towns of Smyrna, Hickory Grove, McConnells and Sharon. The chamber’s board of directors includes business, education and civic leaders from western York County.

According to the chamber’s website, its mission is “to serve our members by advocating for common interests, stimulating the expansion of the regional economy and enhancing the quality of life in our communities.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.