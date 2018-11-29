College of Charleston trustees unanimously name Andrew T. Hsu as its 23rd president

The College of Charleston has named a new president.
The school’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously Wednesday to name Andrew T. Hsu as the 23rd president of the 10,000-student school, the university announced Wednesday.
“Dr. Hsu is an extraordinary individual – he is a scholar, a community builder, a fundraiser and a visionary leader,” Board of Trustees Chair David Hay said in a statement. “We were all impressed with Dr. Hsu’s experience, his accomplishments in forming industry partnerships, his commitment to diversity and his passion for the liberal arts.”
Hsu will replace Stephen Osborne, who has served as interim president since July 1, 2018. Glenn McConnell was president from 2014 to 2018.
Hsu does not yet have a start date, the university said in a newsletter.
Hsu, an immigrant from China, was previously the provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at the University of Toledo, meaning he was in charge of the curriculum for the 20,000-student school in northwestern Ohio.
“I think that it’s quite amazing for someone like myself who came to this country as an immigrant and was received with open arms to eventually achieve my own American dream of being a university president,” Hsu told The College Today, the school’s newsletter. “This can only happen in America.”
