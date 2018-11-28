At least 81 kids in the Carolinas have been missing for more than a year

In North Carolina, at least 47 children who went missing have not been found after a year, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. In South Carolina, that number is 34.

Hania Aguilar went missing Nov. 5 from Lumberton, North Carolina, when witnesses say a man dressed in black forced her into a car, according to the FBI. The 13-year-old was waiting for a ride to school and had started a family member’s car to warm up when she was taken, the FBI said.

Police and the FBI say they found Hania’s body Nov. 27.

Paul Baker walked away from his Beaufort, South Carolina home on March 5, 1987 and hasn’t been seen since, according to the NCMEC. He would be 35 now. No one was ever charged in the disappearance, but the Island Packet reports police suspected Baker’s father and step-mother. The Beaufort County newspaper reported that his step-mother was later convicted in the disappearance of a baby in Florida and sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2009.

Asha Degree’s family last saw her in her bed in Shelby, North Carolina at 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 14, 2000, the center says. She was 9 years old. Motorists reported seeing her walking down a road at 4 a.m., the missing children database notes.

In 2001, police found Asha’s bookbag buried on the side of a road in Burke County, North Carolina, according to a Charlotte Observer report. As recently as October 2018, the newspaper reports, police were still working on new leads into the girl’s disappearance. The new clues had to do with a Dr. Seuss book and a New Kids on the Block T-shirt.

The center says Diana Gonzalez was allegedly abducted on Oct. 15, 2005 by Jose Barrera-Pacheco. She was 14. Law enforcement got a warrant for the suspect eight months later, according to the database, but Gonzalez has not been seen since. “They may have traveled to Laurinburg, North Carolina, or to California, Florida, or Mexico,” the NCMEC database states.

These are just some of the cases of missing children that have not been solved. The full database is on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s website.