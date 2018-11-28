2 pregnant women beaten and threatened — one with a gun, one with a fork, SC cops say

Two pregnant South Carolina women were beaten and threatened by men in separate incidents, according to police.
The first incident happened Saturday morning at a home on Bailey Street in Columbia, according to a Columbia Police Department incident report.
Officers met with the 22-year-old victim at the Palmetto Health Richland emergency room, where she told them her boyfriend, and the father of her unborn child, called her inside their home.
When the woman entered the home, the suspect “began to act violent and make verbal threats” toward her, police wrote in the report. He told the victim that either her or her unborn baby “was going to die today” and then put his hands around her neck, making it difficult for her to breathe.
The suspect also threatened to hurt the victim with a “sharp steel granny fork” he had in his hand, police said. He did not allow the victim to leave the home, and she was unable to get out until her sister, who lives next door, heard the commotion and entered the home with the victim’s daughter.
When the sister opened the front door, the suspect chased the victim outside, pushed her to the ground and kicked her in the face repeatedly, police said. She got up and ran again, at which point the suspect again tried to strangle her, causing her to lose consciousness.
There was no word on an arrest or charges in that case.
The second incident happened Monday morning at an apartment complex on Shemwood Lane in Greenville, according to a Greenville Police Department incident report. The victim in that case told officers that Lavon Marqui Latimore pointed a gun at her, wrapped his hands around her neck, leaving visible marks on her neck, and hit her in the face.
WYFF reported that the victim is pregnant.
Latimore, 25, was already wanted at the time on warrants for assault and battery, malicious injury to property and first-degree burglary, according to police. When Greenville officers searched the backpack Latimore was wearing, they found a stolen handgun, marijuana, a digital scale and plastic bags.
Latimore faces charges for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a stolen firearm, according to police.
