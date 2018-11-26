Watch as Clemson running back takes a knee after South Carolina game. She said yes

Clemson football player Ryan Mac Lain took a knee on the field Saturday after the victory over rival South Carolina University. “Will you marry me?” he asked.
Athena Blair said yes.
Mac Lain’s cousin, and former Clemson football captain Eric Mac Lain, put a video of the proposal on Twitter. “Such a magical moment,” he wrote in the tweet.
Eric Mac Lain told McClatchy his future sister-in-law will join the Army as a second lieutenant after graduation next year. “She’s big time in the Army ROTC program here at Clemson,” he said.
The Clemson Insider reports, “Co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott patiently awaited Blair to say ‘yes’ before tackling Mac Lain to the ground with his teammates.”
