Burglars had a brash plan to rob SC store — crash a truck through the front door

Police in Orangeburg County are searching for two thieves who crashed a truck through the doors of a store in the early hours of Black Friday.
It happened just before 4 a.m. at the Family Dollar on Savannah Highway in North, about 30 miles south of Columbia, according to the North Police Department. The suspects backed a blue 1987 Chevrolet Silverado through the doors of the store.
The suspect were trying to detach the ATM from the floor using the truck, the police department said in a Facebook post. It was not clear if the suspects were successful.
Anyone with information on the truck’s whereabouts is asked to call Chief Lin Shirer at 803-247-5801.
Comments