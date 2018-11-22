How Thanksgiving almost didn’t happen in the South

Thanksgiving is a nationally recognized holiday celebrated each year in November, but for a period of time in American history, the South resisted the celebration.
South Carolina

No snow, yet. But Columbia, SC is going to get much colder this Thanksgiving week

By Maayan Schechter

mschechter@thestate.com

November 22, 2018 08:43 AM

COLUMBIA, SC

Planning to stand in line for South Carolina’s Black Friday sales?

Prepare to be cold. Really cold.

Temperatures in and around the Columbia area will drop overnight, sparking the National Weather Service in Columbia to issue a freeze warning from 2 to 9 a.m. Friday. Highs are expected in the upper 20s, with lows a little bit warmer — in the 30s.

Reminder: Bring your plants and pets indoors.

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, temperatures across the state will warm up but bring with it strong chances of rain on Saturday and dry up through Sunday.

The National Weather Service has not predicted snow for South Carolina, yet.

Thanksgiving Weekend Weather:

Saturday: High near 62 degrees, with an 80 percent chance of rain before 2 p.m.

Sunday: High near 64 degrees, partly sunny weather, with a chance of rain after 8 p.m.

Monday: High near 62 degrees, with a chance of rain before 8 a.m.

Maayan Schechter: 803-771-8657, @MaayanSchechter

