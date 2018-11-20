Could newly elected SC Democrat help block Pelosi from becoming House Speaker?

One of the newest members of Congress could have the power to block longtime Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi from filling its most powerful post.

Incoming U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-Charleston, is among a significant group of U.S. House Democrats who signed a letter opposing Pelosi’s bid to be speaker of the House.

Cunningham is among 16 Democrats, both incumbents and newcomers, who signed on to the letter. Those numbers suggest Pelosi opponents soon may have enough votes to deny Pelosi a winning majority in a vote on the House floor.

While the letter says its signers are “thankful to Leader Pelosi for her years of service to our Country and to our Caucus,” it makes clear they want to see a change in the party’s leadership.

“Democrats ran and won on a message of change,” the letter says. “Our majority came on the backs of candidates who said they would support new leadership because voters in hard-won districts, and across the country, want to see real change in Washington.

“We promised to change the status quo, and we intend to deliver on that promise,” they write.

The letter shows Cunningham could cast a decisive vote once he reaches Washington in January. Cunningham said consistently throughout his campaign in South Carolina’s 1st District that he would oppose Pelosi’s efforts to regain the speaker’s gavel.

“I told people where I stood and why I stand there. So that’s my position and I’ll continue to have it,” Cunningham told the Charleston Post and Courier.

With a handful of House races still uncalled, Democrats currently have 232 seats in the House, a 17-seat majority. Any more defections could cause Pelosi trouble, although no alternative candidate on the Democratic side has yet to emerge.

Pelosi previously served as speaker from 2007 to 2011.

Cunningham is one of three incoming House freshmen to sign the letter.