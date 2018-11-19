SC school superintendent charged with DUI

The superintendent of a South Carolina school district has been charged with driving under the influence, according to court records.
Quincie Little Moore, of Gaffney, was charged Sunday with DUI less than .10, according to Greenville County online court records. She was placed in the Greenville County detention center and released on $992 personal recognizance bond, court records show.
Moore is the superintendent of the Cherokee County School District.
The district confirmed her arrest in a Facebook post Monday morning, which said the Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday night to discuss Moore’s arrest.
“Until such time as the Board is able to review this matter, it would be premature for me to make any further comment on Dr. Moore’s status,” Board Chairman Johnny Sarratt Jr. said in the post.
The Cherokee County district is comprised of more than a dozen schools, including 11 elementary schools and Blacksburg and Gaffney high schools.
Details about Moore’s arrest were not immediately available. The State has left a message with the S.C. Highway Patrol.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
