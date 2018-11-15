Woman takes dying husband’s VA benefits to Vegas, buys SC home with another man, prosecutor says

As her husband was dealing with brain cancer, his wife was spending “large amounts” of his VA benefits in Las Vegas, according to the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs.

She even bought a home with the benefits money — and lived in it with another man, said U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon.

Then her husband was found dead in a North Carolina home that Lydon’s office called “their marital home.”

Now, Tammy L. Yoho, aka “Tammy Louise Black,” is going to prison after being found guilty of theft of government funds, Lydon’s office says.

After the brain cancer diagnosis in 2002, Yoho was entrusted to only use her husband’s VA funds for specific purposes. Lydon’s office said Yoho made “fraudulent use” of those benefits.

For example, Yoho spent “large amounts” on a visit to a Las Vegas casino, according to the U.S. Attorney.

In 2011, Yoho began a relationship with another man, and they started living together in 2013, according to the U.S. Attorney.

Yoho forged her husband’s signature on a power of attorney form in 2014 “so she could obtain a VA loan to purchase a large house in Blythewood,” Lydon’s office said. The house is located near Westwood High School.

Her husband was found dead in their home in N.C. in October 2015, and Lydon’s office reported the utilities were shut off and the home “was in foreclosure for lack of payments.”

Meanwhile, Yoho filed for more benefits from the VA, saying she ”continuously lived with her husband until he died,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Yoho was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison, Lydon reported. Following her release, Yoho will be under court-ordered supervision for 3 years.

She was also ordered to pay $47,730.34 in restitution to VA, said Lydon’s office.

A Richland County court still has an active bankruptcy prosecution against Yoho, according to court documents.