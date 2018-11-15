Carolina Band is tuned; are you ready for Gamecock football, too?

USC got a “Jeopardy!” shoutout last night. Did you know the answer?

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

November 15, 2018 01:32 PM

The University of South Carolina got a shoutout in a clue during Wednesday night’s episode of “Jeopardy!” 

The clue was, “’The Fighting Gamecocks Lead the Way’ is the fight song of this SEC school.” 

 

The answer, of course, is USC, whose fight song is adapted from the song “Step to the Rear” in the Broadway show “How Now, Dow Jones.” 

It came during an episode of the show’s “Teen Tournament,” which features students ages 14 to 17. 

In January, USC graduate Katie Page Champagne was a contestant on the show. 

