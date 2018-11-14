Attorney for SCANA defends deletions to critical SC nuclear report

An attorney involved in hiring a consultant to study problems at a failed $9 billion nuclear expansion project Wednesday defended deleting items from that critical report.

Atlanta-based attorney George Wenick testified during Day 10 of S.C. Public Service Commission hearings into the failed effort by SCE&G, a SCANA subsidiary, to build two nuclear reactors in Fairfield County. The commission also is considering SCE&G’s future electric rates and a proposal by Dominion Energy to buy SCE&G’s parent, SCANA.

The report by the San Francisco-based Bechtel Corp., completed in February 2016, showed SCE&G knew the project was troubled long before it collapsed.

Wenick, a partner at Smith, Currie and Hancock, took responsibility for removing a schedule that suggested the project would not be done in time to cash in on $2 billion in federal tax credits. He said SCANA’s executives played no role in that decision.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“This was all mine,” he said. “I stand by that decision. I thought it was the right decision then, and, frankly, in hindsight, I think that was the right decision, based upon what I knew and what I was projecting.”

The engineering firm found the first reactor likely was 18-26 months behind its projected June 2019 completion date, according to an October 2015 email from Santee Cooper executive Michael Crosby. Meanwhile, the second reactor likely was 24-32 months behind its projected June 2020 completion.

Santee Cooper documents, turned over to state lawmakers, also show Wenick told Bechtel that negative wording about SCE&G’s management of the project “must be softened.”

Wenick took personal offense to testimony that suggested he helped SCANA scrub and whitewash the report, arguing Bechtel recognized its assessment “wasn’t robust enough to cause SCANA to rely on it.” Wenick argued Bechtel used “flawed methodology.”

“The preliminary nature of the Bechtel report — with inadequate supporting material and a methodology that I couldn’t endorse — I felt that should not be in the report,” he said.

Wenick denied playing a role in concealing the report from the public, arguing he wanted to protect SCANA and Santee Cooper from litigation with lead project contractor Westinghouse.

“I would never do that. That’s just not the way attorneys operate,” Wenick said. “That’s not who I am.”

And he insisted he distributed the information when asked.

“Santee Cooper was aware of the separate schedule assessment report, and they did not ask me for that, ever,” Wenick said.

Attorney Matthew Richardson — representing the state’s utility watchdog, the S.C. Office of Regulatory Staff — pressed Wenick, asking: “Are you aware your client is supposed to be transparent and not filter information” to the PSC and ORS?

“I had no idea what you folks are entitled to as far as reports,” Wenick responded of Public Service commissioners.

Richardson, though, presented redacted emails that showed Wenick weighed in as SCANA considered whether to disclose Bechtel’s work in a project report filed with utility regulators.

Regulatory Staff and environmental groups, separately seeking cuts in SCE&G’s nuclear-related rates, have complained the utility resisted turning over records needed to make their case before the PSC, including documents related to the Bechtel report, which SCANA argued was protected by attorney-client privilege.

Regulatory Staff argues SCE&G withheld key information from regulators when requesting a rate hike to help finance the nuclear project. Regulators, they contend, didn’t know Bechtel had offered serious criticisms of the project’s construction delays that were removed before the firm issued its final report.

Attorneys for SCE&G say Regulatory Staff was well aware of the project’s flaws, and is “concocting a false narrative.” And company executives contend nothing new had been identified by Bechtel.

SCANA chief executive Jimmy Addison last week testified he never had read the damning Bechtel report and never intends to, calling it “history.” But, he added, he wished it had been disclosed to the Public Service Commission and the public in 2015.

At stake is who will pay for the failed nuclear project — SCE&G’s customers, SCANA’s shareholders or both — and how big the future power bills will be for SCE&G’s roughly 730,000 electric customers.

SCE&G increased the electric rates for its typical residential customer by about $27 a month to pay for the nuclear project before it pulled the plug on the unfinished reactors in July 2017. Subsequently, the PSC cut SCE&G’s nuclear-related rates temporarily.

Wenick’s testimony could also be used in ongoing federal investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission.