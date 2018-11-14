Too many tests, not enough planning time hurt SC students and teachers, educators say

South Carolina’s K-12 school students are taking too many tests that soak up too many vital hours, depriving them of instruction that could help them succeed in the next grade, state senators heard Wednesday.

Meanwhile, teachers don’t have enough time to plan instruction, the legislators were told.

And don’t forget about low teacher pay, the educators repeated Wednesday.





“Teacher time and teacher pay continue to be the No. 1 concerns,” said 22-year educator Aimee Fulmer, principal at Bowen’s Corner Elementary School in Hanahan.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Fulmer was one of four S.C. educators who testified Wednesday before a Senate Finance Subcommittee about classroom barriers that hinder learning crucial to students’ success.

“We frequently hear from our educators that it is difficult for teachers to focus on the classroom because they have so many other things they have to deal with,” said state Sen. Vincent Sheheen, D-Kershaw, who chaired the hearing. “We wanted to hear from the people who are there, in the classrooms, making it all happen.”

For example, Fulmer told legislators, teachers — from elementary to high school — are frustrated by and concerned about the state’s 2014 Read to Succeed Act, a sweeping state mandate passed to improve student literacy that requires teachers get trained in teaching reading.

Last year, another layer of that legislation took effect.

Now, S.C. third-graders struggling to read at their grade level could be held back a year to repeat the grade.

“The Read to Succeed legislation is significant, and the requirements are substantial when placed on an already overworked teacher’s plate,” Fulmer said, suggesting the legislation’s requirements be reduced.

In May, S.C. Education Superintendent Molly Spearman told The State she’s trying to cut back on testing and teacher paperwork, including asking legislators not to pass more laws requiring anything else of teachers.

Since 2015, state legislators have put about $27.3 million into the state’s budget to cover student assessment and testing.

That is more than the nearly $25 million in the state’s 2013 and 2014 budgets, and more than the roughly $17.7 million put in in 2012.

State Sen. Shane Martin, R-Spartanburg, said Wednesday he was pleased to hear Fulmer’s remarks. He voted against the bill, he said.

“It wasn’t the fact that I didn’t want to help kids,” he said. “It’s that I knew ... there were going to be unintended consequences, things that would come immediately and things that wouldn’t be recognized for two, three, four years down the road.”

Educators told senators Wednesday the state also could decrease class sizes and extend teacher contracts beyond 190 days, adding three to five teacher workdays.

But any solution to keep S.C. teachers in their classrooms should include conversations about low pay, educators said.

Education advocates — the S.C. Department of Education included — have long sought to mitigate the state’s ongoing teacher shortage by advocating for less testing and pay raises. But it has still not been enough to keep teachers in the classroom, nearly 5,000 of which left S.C. public schools altogether last year.

In June, state lawmakers agreed to give S.C. teachers a 1-percent pay increase — bumping the average S.C. teacher salary to $50,050, still below the Southeastern average — and hike starting teacher pay to $32,000, up from $30,000.

In its 2019-’20 budget request, the state Education Department will ask for a 5-percent pay raise, said spokesman Ryan Brown.

But that raise must be 100 percent covered by the state, not school districts, senators heard Wednesday

“There was a time when teachers were revered, respected and admired,” said Saluda High School principal Sarah Longshore, who told senators Wednesday as a first-year teacher she earned about $800 a paycheck and worked a part-time restaurant job to pay her bills.

“The money I made ... 16 years ago is not very different from what they are making today.”