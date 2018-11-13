York County man accused of making, sharing nude child videos, cops say

A York County man was charged Monday with 12 child pornography crimes after he made recordings of naked children and distributed the material, police said.

Mark Steven Ehrnschwender, 61, of Lake Wylie, turned himself in Monday, after an investigation by detectives with the York County Sheriff’s Office, said sheriff’s spokesperson Trent Faris.

Ehrnschwender is accused of sharing child porn videos that he made, police and prosecutors said.

Ehrnschwender recorded nude minor victims without their knowledge or consent, and then possessed and distributed files of child pornography, said Robert Kittle, spokesperson for the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Ehrnschwender is charged with eight counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to police and jail records.

That charge carries a mandatory minimum of three years and up to 20 years in prison for each conviction.

A first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor charge alleges using or helping a minor in sexual activity, allowing the activity to take place, transportation of a visual image or producing visual images for financial gain, according to state law.

He also is charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, jail records show. Those charges carry up to 10 years in prison for each conviction.

He faces as much as 190 years in prison on the charges.

Ehrnschwender also faces one count of voyeurism.

The case was investigated by the South Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children task force, operated by the attorney general’s office. Detectives in York and Lancaster counties have made several arrests in 2018 under the program.

Details about the investigation have not been released.

Ehrnschwender remains at the York County jail without bond, jail records show.