Midlands still targeted in latest forecast of weakening Hurricane Florence

The good news about Hurricane Florence Wednesday night was that the powerful storm had weakened to a Category 2 hurricane, as of 11 p.m.

The bad news was that the National Hurricane Center reported Florence was “still forecast to be an extremely dangerous, life-threatening hurricane.”

And the ugly news, for Midlands residents, was that the storm is predicted to move inland across the Columbia metro area, which has led to the National Weather Service office in Columbia issuing a tropical storm watch for the first time.

The tropical storm watch “is in effect for Chesterfield, Lee, Sumter and Clarendon counties,” predicting “sustained winds of 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, are possible in the next 48 hours,” according to NWS Columbia, which said more Midlands counties could be added to the warning area.

Although Hurricane Florence has weakened, it still has winds in the 110 mph range, the NHC reported.

National Hurricane Center

Tropical storm force winds are expected to arrive in the eastern Midlands Friday morning, strong winds are expected to effect the central Midlands Friday night and the western Midlands Saturday morning, NWS Columbia reported, saying strong winds could continue into Sunday.

NWS Columbia reported there’s a 60 percent chance for tropical storm force winds in the central Midlands. That wind can snap or uproot trees, making it a potential danger.

But the greatest threat the storm poses to the Midlands is through rainfall, per NWS Columbia.

The Midlands could get 6-10 inches of rain, which could last through the weekend, according to NWS Columbia. While the conditions are forecast to improve Monday, there is still the potential for flooding, as runoff from heavy rain moves into the rivers.

NWS hydrologist Leonard Vaughan also warned that Upstate and North Carolina flooding could spell trouble for Midlands rivers.

“Most of their watersheds and basins begin in North Carolina,” Vaughan said. “All that is going to eventually come down to South Carolina.”

As of 11 p.m. Wednesday, Florence was 325 miles east-southeast of Myrtle Beach, moving northwest at 17 mph with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph, according to the NHC.

NWS Columbia reported that there is the possibility for more changes in the track and intensity in the coming days.