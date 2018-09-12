Make sure you have all hurricane supplies you need

South Carolina

Should you clean your storm drain during Hurricane Florence?

By David Weissman

dweissman@thesunnews.com

September 12, 2018 12:29 PM

County officials are encouraging residents to ignore advice circulating on social media urging people to clean their storm drains before and during the coming impact of Hurricane Florence.

Horry County spokeswoman Kelly Moore said clearing the drains ahead of the storm is a good idea, but going outside during the storm for any reason is unsafe due to the dangers of flying debris and heavy rain.

“Clear the ditches now, but be ready to hunker down once the wind starts,” she said.

Moore told The Sun News that officials anticipate Wednesday being the last day where evacuation is possible as storm winds are projected to arrive Thursday.

She added that the county’s Public Works department is currently staging equipment to respond to the areas of greatest need after the hurricane passes.

David Weissman: @WeissmanMBO; 843-626-0305

