Hurricane Florence: What to know if you’re flying in the Carolinas

This story was updated at 10:22 ET
Airlines have canceled hundreds of flights in the Carolinas ahead of Hurricane Florence, and more are likely.
Nationwide, more than 550 flights have been canceled from Wednesday through Friday, flight-tracking service FlightAware reported as of 8 a.m. ET.
Many of those flights originate from airports along the coast, including Charlotte, Wilmington, Raleigh-Durham, Charleston, Myrtle Beach and Savannah, where some airports announced plans to reduce or halt flight operations ahead of Florence’s expected landfall.
Officials at Charleston International, South Carolina’s busiest airport, announced Tuesday the airport might suspend flights by late Wednesday.
The airport said it anticipated runways may have to close by midnight Wednesday.
“Please go to our website http://bit.ly/2x6XoXw for the most comprehensive update today. Note we are still monitoring Hurricane Florence and operations are subject to change,” the airport tweeted.
The airport was open Wednesday morning, though some airlines have canceled flights in advance of Hurricane Florence.
“Please check your flight status with your airline before coming to the airport. Stayed tuned for updates later today at bit.ly/2x6XoXw,” the airport tweeted.
As of Tuesday, Delta, JetBlue and American had informed the airport that they continue to monitor conditions. Southwest had ceased flight operations in Charleston and United anticipated ceasing flights by Wednesday afternoon. Allegiant canceled Thursday flights and Alaska canceled flights for Thursday and Friday.
For now, Charlotte Douglas International Airport continues to monitor weather conditions. Passengers are encouraged to check with their airline for flight information and follow CLT’s twitter feed @CLTAirport or check here for the latest news.
Southwest said it intend to suspend operations at CLT as of midday Thursday, and had canceled all flights in and out of the airport and Norfolk, Va., through Friday night.
American, which operates one of its busiest hubs in Charlotte, canceled more than 100 flights in the Carolinas through Friday.
Columbia Metropolitan Airport will remain open through the hurricane, airport spokeswoman Lynne Douglas said.
“No flights are canceled as of this moment, but airline operations are subject to change,” Douglas said. “That’s why we are asking folks to check in with their airline and keep in close contact with. Right now, no decisions have been made” by the airlines regarding their operations at Columbia.
Carriers are waiving rebooking fees for travelers scheduled to fly to airports in the expected path of Hurricane Florence. And Delta Air Lines said it is capping air fares for flights for select coastal and inland cities from Savannah, Ga., up to Richmond, Va. through Sept. 16. The fare cap is as low as $299 in the main cabin up to $799 in the forward cabin.
While still expected to hit the Carolina coast, Florence’s track shifted overnight to the south and west and appears likely to turn west toward Georgia and stall over the region.
