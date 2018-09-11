Because of Hurricane Florence, SC candidate for governor activated by National Guard

Hurricane Florence could impact people across South Carolina this week, regardless of their background or job.

It has already had an effect on James Smith, the Democrat who is running for governor.

The 51-year-old Smith was activated for duty in the National Guard because of Hurricane Florence, both his campaign and the the military organization confirmed to The State Tuesday.





The Columbia attorney is a U.S. Army combat veteran, who received a Purple Heart for his service in Afghanistan. He is also a major in the S.C. Army National Guard, The State reported in the past.

On Tuesday, Smith was working at the Joint Operations Center of the S.C. Emergency Management Division, in West Columbia, according to his campaign.

He even ran into Gov. Henry McMaster, his opponent in November’s election.

The State reported Monday that both Smith and the Republican McMaster have suspended all campaign activities until further notice as the state prepares for Hurricane Florence.

“This is a time to help our friends and neighbors get ready for this potential disaster any way we can, not for politics,” Smith said, The State reported. “We urge each and every South Carolinian to take appropriate measures to stay safe.”

Smith was activated when McMaster declared a state of emergency Saturday, which allowed the governor the use of the National Guard for hurricane preparations.

The Democratic hopeful is one of 2,000 soldiers and airmen to be mobilized across South Carolina in advance of Hurricane Florence, according to S.C. National Guard spokeswoman Lt. Col. Cindi King.

The State previously reported that Smith was a Judge Advocate General officer for eight years in the S.C. Army National Guard, but he resigned his officer’s commission and enlisted in the infantry after visiting Ground Zero, the site of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack on New York City.

In February 2007, Smith deployed to Afghanistan as an infantry officer as part of Operation Enduring Freedom, according to The State, which reported he served about a year commanding a nine-man team as a combat adviser to Afghan security forces in remote parts of the country.

Another prominent S.C. politician was also activated by the National Guard following McMaster’s declaration.

S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson has been activated as the state’s Judge Advocate General Officer, the Republican’s spokesman Robert Kittle told The State.

Kittle said that Wilson has also been working at the S.C. Emergency Management Division, where he will remain this week.