Some SC school districts going back to class Wednesday

After the track for Hurricane Florence shifted away from lower parts of the state, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster ordered schools in eight counties to reopen starting Wednesday.
During a press conference Tuesday, McMaster called for schools in Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Beaufort, Barnwell, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties to resume classes.
Originally, the Palmetto State governor called for the closure of schools in 26 Midlands and Low Country counties in anticipation of the storm.
Tuesday, McMaster also lifted the evacuation order on three South Carolina counties: Jasper, Beaufort and Colleton.
The schools were initially closed in preparation for the storm and to act as shelters for those fleeing the storm.
Schools in the following counties will remain closed.
- Berkeley
- Calhoun
- Charleston
- Clarendon
- Darlington
- Dillon
- Dorchester
- Florence
- Georgetown
- Horry
- Lexington
- Lee
- Marion
- Marlboro
- Orangeburg
- Richland
- Sumter
- Williamsburg
