Potential 2020 White House hopeful Cory Booker to help S.C. governor candidate

Potential 2020 presidential contender Cory Booker will come to South Carolina — a crucial early primary state — to campaign for Democratic gubernatorial nominee James Smith.
Two sources familiar with the arrangement confirmed to McClatchy and The State that Booker, a New Jersey Democrat and one of three African-Americans serving in the Senate, would be making a campaign appearance to rally voters.
Jeff Giertz, a Booker campaign spokesman, said the senator intends to campaign for Smith “and other Democrats in South Carolina before Election Day” on November 6.
South Carolina has become an important test for White House contenders. It’s traditionally the first big test of a presidential candidate’s ability to win votes in the South, and has been particularly significant for non-Southerners aiming to prove they have appeal in the region.
It was not immediately clear when, where or in what capacity Booker would be coming to South Carolina. Hurricane Florence is expected make landfall early Friday morning, and the anticipated devastation the storm would bring has prompted Smith and his challenger, Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, to suspend their campaigns indefinitely.
Brad Warthen, spokesman for the Smith campaign, said at this time the campaign is focused on the hurricane and its potential impact to South Carolina. Smith, a major in the S.C. Army National Guard, has also been activated for duty. That’s the priority right now, Warthven said.
But Booker’s appearance at some point soon, before the midterm elections and leading up to the 2020 presidential primary season, could have the effect of getting both men better known in South Carolina. Chances are that the 2020 campaign season will unofficially begin almost the minute the midterm elections are over.
Smith needs to energize the Democratic base to beat McMaster, who has the advantage of incumbency, affiliation with the state’s dominant political party and the endorsement of President Donald Trump. Black voters especially need to get motivated enough to turn out in November, and party officials hope Booker’s star power could help boost voter turnout.
“He, like many other Democrats, are on the battlefield across the country because they understand the importance of this midterm election and what’s at stake,” said Antjuan Seawright, a South Carolina-based Democratic strategist who on Tuesday added the former Newark, New Jersey, mayor has been helping Democrats campaign throughout the country, up and down the ballot.
Seawright added that Booker is someone who Democratic Party voters across the country respect.
Bakari Sellers, a former South Carolina state representative and a regular CNN political analyst said Booker brought “a lot of heft and a lot of validity to this race” and could help turn out black voters.
“If African-American turnout is 27 percent or less than 30 percent, that’ll be very difficult for James Smith,” Sellers said.
At the same time, Booker can use the opportunity to introduce himself to South Carolina Democrats who may not be familiar with him, though he made national headlines last week as one of the most aggressive questioners on the Senate Judiciary Committee of Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
