SC dams in better shape for Florence than in 2015, official says
September 10, 2018 04:50 PM
COLUMBIA, SC
South Carolina’s dams, which failed disastrously in 2015, are in better shape today to withstand Hurricane Florence, a state official said Monday.
S.C. inspectors examined 25 dams on the state’s coast over the weekend and were looking at 48 more Monday in interior counties of eastern South Carolina, said Tommy Crosby, a spokesman for the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
As of Monday, DHEC was assessing dams in Chesterfield, Lee, Darlington, Marlboro, Dillon, Florence, Marion and Williamsburg, Crosby said. Over the weekend, DHEC inspected dams in all of the coastal counties, he said.
Generally, the dams in South Carolina are in better shape to withstand a major hurricane and rain storm than they were in 2015, when a historic deluge caused some 50 dams to crumble, many in the Columbia area, Crosby said.
That storm sparked a substantial upgrade in DHEC’s dam-safety program, including adding more inspectors and money to bolster what had been one of the nation’s weakest dam safety programs.
The agencyMonday asked dam owners to lower water levels and make preparations for the storm.
“We are advising dam owners to start lowering some water levels, looking over their dams and just being prepared for what we anticipate to be high levels of rainfall due to the hurricane,’‘ Crosby said.
