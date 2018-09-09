SC man among 4 injured in deadly Auburn shooting

A 21-year-old South Carolina man was among four people injured in a deadly shooting near Toomer’s Corner in Auburn, Ala. early Sunday.
The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. central time on the 200 block of West Magnolia Avenue, the Auburn Police Division said in a release. Responding officers dispersed a large crowd and found several people who had been shot.
One victim, a 20-year-old Alabama man, was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
A 21-year-old Auburn University student from Hilton Head was among those injured, police said. He and two others — a 17-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman — were taken by ambulance to East Alabama Medical Center with non-life threatening injures.
A fourth victim, a 16-year-old boy, was airlifted to Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center with what police described as serious injuries.
Auburn University police said in a Facebook post that the shooting happened in a McDonald’s parking lot. Police did not identify any of the victims.
There was an an altercation just before “an exchange of gunfire,” the release states, adding that investigators do not believe it was a random shooting.
