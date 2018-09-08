What Gov. McMaster said as Florence track shows possible Carolinas landfall

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in anticipation of a potential hurricane. Tropical Storm Florence is expected to strengthen to a hurricane and make landfall next week.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Island Packet App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service