Former White House photographer for Obama, Reagan to speak at USC

Former White House photographer Pete Souza will speak at the University of South Carolina on Sept. 26, the university announced Thursday.

Souza, who worked as the official photographer for the administrations of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama, will speak at the W.W. Hootie Johnson Performance Hall in the Darla Moore School of Business at 7 p.m., USC said in a news release.

“We teach students to use words, pictures and video to tell great stories. Souza is arguably one of the best visual storytellers of our time and we can all learn a great deal from him,” said Andrea Tanner, director of the School of Journalism and Mass Communications, in a news release.

The speech will be free and open to the public, the release said.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Souza has been promoting the release of his new book, Shade. The book’s title is a reference to Souza “throwing shade” — a term for the snarky brand of public criticism Souza employs on his Instagram account — at President Donald Trump.

“In Shade, Souza’s photographs are more than a rejoinder to the chaos, abuses of power, and destructive policies that now define our nation’s highest office,” the author’s website reads. “They are a reminder of a President we could believe in, and a courageous defense of American values.”