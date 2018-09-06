Slowing down? Think again. York County paves way for $7.9M, 100-plus job site.

The company makes its money slowing down, but Performance Friction Corp. is accelerating business in York County.

Performance Friction is expanding its Clover operation by investing $7.9 million in new building and equipment for the next five years. The expansion will create 100 to 110 new jobs.

“The equipment and building is necessary for us to modernize our manufacturing operations to continue to compete on a global basis,” said Tom Davis, executive vice president and treasurer of the company.

Both company sites in Clover and Gastonia, N.C., were evaluated for expansion.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“The incentives being offered by York County have been key in our decision-making process for expanding in York County,” Davis said.

On Tuesday night, York County Council finalized a fee agreement for the company. The county regularly works out fees in place of taxes as incentives to large businesses locating to or expanding in the county. Lancaster, Chester and other counties work the same way, also using state economic incentive options.

The York County decision was made the same day Chester County Council finalized a rezoning and economic incentive to bring ShayoNano, a nanomaterial manufacturer, to Chester with a $14.7 million investment and 40 new jobs.

SHARE COPY LINK Tim Newman, founder of Adult Spectrum Transitions, will open a 3-acre job training and placement center in Rock Hill for adults with autism. Newman, a former general manager for the Charlotte Knights and father of two adult sons with autism, said

The Performance Friction site at 83 Carbon Metallic Hwy. in Clover primarily makes disc brake pads, calipers and rotors.

“Performance Friction is a manufacturer of disc brake components for automobiles, trucks, off-road vehicles, race cars,” Davis said. “We sell our components worldwide.”



