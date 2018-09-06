Pascoe: Make public state grand jury investigation on SC government corruption

Special prosecutor David Pascoe is urging a state Circuit Court judge to make public a secret report by the state grand jury that has been investigating corruption in the S.C. General Assembly.
In a motion filed Thursday, Pascoe asks Judge Clifton Newman to issue an order unsealing the state grand jury’s report, which could run more than 100 pages.
The now-confidential report is potentially the most in-depth look South Carolina public corruption and how some state lawmakers enrich themselves doing the bidding of private interests since the FBI Lost Trust General Assembly investigation in the 1990s. That probe resulted in the indictments and convictions of more than 15 lawmakers.
“The 28th state grand jury issued a report exposing vulnerabilities in our political system and (has made) recommendations to address these issues,” wrote Pascoe.
The grand jury “voted unanimously to approve the report,” Pascoe wrote.
In his motion, Pascoe signaled his long investigation is over and added the report contains the grand jury’s “findings and conclusions.”
“There no longer is any compelling reason for the report to remain under seal,” Pascoe wrote.
But, wrote Pascoe, the grand jury believes its findings should spark further action - including “further legal process and legislative action.” Pascoe’s motion did not reveal details of what that “legal process” or legislative action should be.
Over its two-plus years of investigation, the state grand jury interviewed top officials at high-profile institutions and businesses who had questionable behind-the-scenes interactions with indicted lawmakers.
Those organizations, whose top officials were interviewed by the state grand jury, include University of South Carolina, Palmetto Health hospitals, ATT, SCANA, the S.C. Ports Authority and others.
Pascoe stressed there is more to be done with how businesses and institutions interact with members of the S.C. General Assembly.
“With respect to the corporate subjects, the findings of the Report recommend action,” Pascoe wrote.
“Corporate Integrity Agreements have been reached and the state believes it is imperative that the report and the agreements be released at the same time,” Pascoe wrote.
“The grand jury seeks public disclosure of the report to provide the citizens of this state with important information in accordance with this state’s policy in favor of open government and to end public speculation about this investigation.”
Pascoe’s investigation, in which he teamed up with State Law Enforcement Division agents and the state grand jury, has resulted in indictments and convictions against four former members of the Legislature on misconduct charges. Two former members of the Legislature await trial.
It also exposed the inner workings of the influential Richard Quinn & Associates political consulting firm, which has or had ties to numerous important political, corporate and government organizations and individuals in South Carolina.
In his seven-page filing, Pascoe said the report’s findings “are not mere accusations but are instead a presentation of the grand jury’s recommendations to pursue further legal process.” He did not say what he means by “legal process.”
“The report includes relevant evidence and testimony to support those recommendations in the interest of disclosing matters of great public concern regarding public officials of this state,” Pascoe wrote.
Pascoe’s motion notes that the state grand jury is authorized by law to issue reports.
“Silencing the state grand jury by quashing its findings or sealing its contents is inconsistent with the weight of legal authority and would be an affront to our constitutional commitment to open courts,” wrote Pascoe. “Full disclosure is necessary to the production of a complete and accurate report.”
Pascoe told The State newspaper, “This is not David Pascoe’s report. This is the grand jury’s report, and they want it made public. Beyond that, I have no comment.”
Pascoe submitted the motion to Judge Newman because he is the judge presiding over the state grand jury system.
Newman’s options include holding a hearing, releasing the report or keeping the public from learning its contents forever.
