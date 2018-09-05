New jobs coming to S.C. after $5.8 million auto-industry expansion

The Greenville auto industry is hiring.

By 2020, JTEKT North America (pronounced Jay-Tekt) plans to fill at least 100 new positions as a part of its $5.8 million, 19,000-square-foot expansion, located on the Clemson University International Center for Automotive Research, according to a news release.

“Today, we celebrate another big win for our state’s automotive industry. By expanding its headquarters here and creating 100 new jobs, JTEKT is making a statement that South Carolina remains an ideal destination for automobile manufacturers and suppliers,” Gov. Henry McMaster said in a news release.

The company produces steering systems for one out of every four cars on the road today, according to the company’s website.

JTEKT North America has an agreement with the S.C. Department of Commerce to meet the 100-job goal, said Greenville Area Development Corporation spokesman Sam Patrick. He said he is confident the company will create even more jobs than that.

“Statewide, it’s one of our largest and fastest growing industries,” Patrick said.