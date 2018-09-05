Audit calls for more oversight of USC’s plane after investigation from The State

The University of South Carolina intends to crack down on who gets to use its private plane, and for what reasons, according to an audit released Wednesday.

Internal auditors defended the university’s practices, saying they did not find “excessive or imprudent use of the plane.” However, they recommended USC increase oversight on who gets to use the plane and why.

Auditors began investigating in response to a June investigative report from The State that found flying USC’s mostly empty plane cost more than alternatives such as driving or commercial airlines. The State’s story also reported that the plane often was used for short, in-state flights.







The audit called on university officials who want to use the plane to do the following:

Justify the “opportunity or productivity costs” incurred with using alternatives such as driving or flying commercial.





Show that commercial airlines do not serve the destination city.

Demonstrate how commercial flights would conflict with official business.

Pay athletic flights from athletic funds.

Require the university president to gain approval of the board of trustees chair before the president can travel on the plane.

The audit also calls for the university to develop an approval process for nonuniversity personnel who want to fly on the plane. As of now, there are no concrete rules governing the use of the plane at all, according to the audit.

“There is no university policy regarding the use of the university plane; there (are) only guidelines on the flight operations website,” according to the audit.

The university is in the process of writing specific policies to meet the audit’s recommendations, said Kenneth Sexton, an audit manager for USC who worked on the audit.

In the last five years, USC has spent nearly $2 million of tuition and fees to fly and maintain the nine-seat Beechcraft 350, according to The State’s investigation. It costs $2,033.38 per hour to fly. Here’s how that cost stacks up against commercial airlines, according to a passage from the original investigation.

The expense especially adds up on long flights with few passengers. For example, USC’s private plane took (USC President Harris) Pastides and his wife, Patricia, from Columbia to Dallas, Texas, on December 15, 2016 for “development and alumni events,” flight logs show. The cost to operate the private plane on the three-hour, 42-minute flight is $7,500, but if the couple had purchased commercial airlines tickets from Columbia Metropolitan Airport — whose average ticket costs $459.54, determined by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics — the total, one-way cost would be $919.08. In this case, flying on the private plane cost eight times as much as buying a plane ticket.

The university owns two Beechcraft 350 aircraft, one for athletics and the other for administrative travel. The flights detailed in the original story and in the audit included only the plane reserved for administrative travel.

Auditors cited the $133 million in private donations and $254 million in sponsored research USC received in 2017 as proof the plane’s use was neither “excessive” nor “imprudent.” However, the audit did not say why the plane was necessary to secure that funding.

“Use of the university plane improves travel efficiency, allows for flexible scheduling and helps maximize productivity,” the audit said. “Costs associated with operation of the plane are considered reasonable in relation to the funding generated through its use.”

When the audit was presented at an Aug. 17 board of trustees meeting, the trustees — many of whom have been passengers on the plane — asked no questions before approving the audit.